EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

The State Election Commission (EC) has extended the date for revising the electoral rolls for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections to November 21. After delimitation of wards, new rolls were to be prepared and the process was underway.

Earlier, the State Election Commission had asked the administration to publish final electoral rolls on November 10. It was brought to the notice of the EC that due to modifications after delimitation by the Department of Local Government, the number of claims and objections had gone up considerably. Some District Election Officers had requested the EC to extend the final date for filing claims and objections.

After careful consideration and in order to maintain fairness and transparency in the election process, especially to maintain the purity and sanctity of the voter lists for the MC elections, the EC decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections and accordingly their disposal and the final publication of electoral rolls.

As per revised schedule, the district administration would receive objections and claims of voters till November 7 (Tuesday). The administration got instructions from the EC for disposal of all claims and objections by November 17. The final electoral rolls would be published on November 21.