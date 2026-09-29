EC puppet at BJP’s hands, says Cong during Amritsar meet

Reacting to the SIR controversy, Congress leaders today joined the clamour for the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Company Bagh.

Led by Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, executive president, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, and president, DCC, Amritsar, party workers took to sloganeering, seeking a course correction.

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They alleged that the Election Commission was reduced to a mere puppet by the BJP.

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Earlier, party leaders from the city and Jalandhar paid a visit to the Golden Temple.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, along with leaders from 15 Assembly constituencies, rubbished the rift rumour within the party, saying they believed in teamwork.

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He added that arrangements were on to welcome Rahul Gandhi for the proposed Bus Yatra in the state. Earlier, the MP, through a video, said: “All senior Congress leaders from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran are here. We all have been working unitedly.”

He also made the mention of their Golden Temple visit in the video. The leaders were accompanied by former Deputy CM Om Prakash Soni and former MLA Sunil Dutt.

The Punjab Congress has long been struggling with internal strife over disagreements between state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. In early September, the Congress high command appointed Sachin Pilot as the Punjab incharge, replacing Bhupesh Baghel.

Following Pilot’s arrival, leaders like Raja Warring, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were sharing a stage during a protest held about a fortnight ago.