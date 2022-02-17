Eco activists get political support

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 16

Air and water pollution around Buttar Sivian is a major concern of city residents and activists struggling for the environment have got support from political parties and candidates.

AAP candidate from Jandiala, Harbhajan Singh, claimed that he had joined the demonstration against the sugar mill management, which is allegedly polluting the environment. He will also oppose the proposed chemical factory if the management fails to adopt safety measures and follow the rules of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

However, some of the issues have been addressed during the past few years. The residents had been protesting against the ash of the sugar mill for the past several years. Some months back, the mill management installed the equipment and residents of the area got a major relief.

The water contamination issue was also addressed as the mill stopped dumping waste water in the flood drain of Dhardheo village.

Mandeep Singh, who leads the fight against sugar mill management, said, “Two major issues have been addressed. The mill has installed the equipment and now there is no ash in the air. It is a major victory for villagers. Secondly, the mill management is now operating the water treatment plant and not dumping the wastewater in the drain. The only issue is that the mill uses link road of the village for transportation of sugarcane. Our fight continues. We are opposing the proposed chemical factory in the area.”

Jandiala MLA Dannay Bandala said, “I have pressurised the mill owners to install the equipment and operate the water treatment plant. I have always fought for the public of my area. Their lives are my priority.”