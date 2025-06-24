Eco-clubs power green movement in Punjab

The Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) has expanded its collaboration with schools and colleges across the state, spearheading sustainable programmes in key areas through financial support. PSCST plays a crucial role in environmental education by establishing ‘eco-clubs’ in schools and colleges.

These clubs operate under the National Green Corps (NGC) programme, a national initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) aimed at promoting environmental awareness in schools. The eco-clubs have been implementing various sustainable programmes focused on air pollution monitoring, soil rejuvenation, water management and waste management.

Earlier this year, PSCST reported that 196 schools in the state have been awarded the ‘green school’ tag, with over 8,000 eco-clubs established in schools and colleges. PSCST has earmarked funding of Rs 1 lakh per district for schools and between Rs 5 and 10 lakh for higher educational institutions to support environment-related projects.

Recently, the eco-club of Khalsa College of Law (KCL), Amritsar, completed the construction of a greenhouse within the college premises. This initiative, supported by PSCST (the nodal agency for NGC) and funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aims to promote environmental sustainability, education and research on campus.

The newly-established greenhouse will serve as a practical learning space, providing students with hands-on experience in sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient farming techniques. It will also contribute to the college’s ongoing green campus initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly practices. Dr Jaspal Singh, Director-cum-Principal of KCL, emphasised the importance of such projects in fostering environmental consciousness among the youth.

Additionally, Clean Air Punjab has been funding master training programmes for 250 teachers across the district to combat rising air pollution and climate change in Punjab. Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar, in partnership with Clean Air Punjab, established an Air Care Centre on its premises. The centre focuses on tackling air quality issues, particularly stubble burning, through various programmes involving student fellows and experts.

The college has also launched a zero-waste management programme that includes composting and recycling initiatives to minimise waste and promote resource efficiency. A vermicomposting unit, managed by a team of 10 students, is part of this effort. Dr Sita, programme head at the Air Care Centre, said these students receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and work closely with farmers, agricultural experts and municipal corporation on ground-level waste management and air quality control.

Educationist and member of Clean Air Punjab, Shweta Mehta, said they are not only providing training but also building a campaign. Major issues such as stubble burning, vehicular emissions, rising temperatures and decreasing green cover will be discussed during the training sessions, she added.