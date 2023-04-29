Economic offences wing nabs conman from Delhi airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

The economic offence wing of the city police have arrested a conman, identified as Jasmit Singh of Gaziabad, from the Delhi airport. He had duped many persons in different parts of the country by luring them to invest their money in e-commerce companies for handsome return.

In Amritsar, he had duped many people of Rs 50 crore and an FIR was registered against him at the Ranjit Avenue police station here against him on April 12 this year. Following a preliminary probe, the police had issued a lookout circular against him which led to his arrest.

According to the police, cases were registered against him different parts of the country including Noida, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc. This is for the first time that he was arrested by the police. He had opened offices in different places in various names and abruptly shut these after cheating the innocent people of crores of rupees.

Perneet Dhillon, in charge Economic Offence wing here told on April 12 Abhinav Seth, a resident of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Avenue on Ajnala road lodged a complaint with the Ranjit Avenue police that the prime accused Jasmit Singh had opened his office in the name of Market Seller in posh Ranjit Avenue area in April last year. He lured different persons especially unemployed and those wanting earning handsome income.

According to his modus operendi, he asked them to invest in the e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. After earning their trust by providing a good return to the tune of 10 -15 percent, he lured them to invest lakhs of rupees. When they invest, he shut down the office in abrupt manner and fled away.

Dhillon said he was trying to flee to Muscat when he was arrested from Delhi Airport last night. While terming it a major success said the accused procured the mobile Sims on fake identities. He said the accused was produced in the court on Friday and brought on four day police remand for further investigations.