 ED raid on druglord's properties: Weapons licensed, probe on to check how they got it : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 6

The weapons confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid at the residence of an alleged drug peddler and his family in Tarn Taran two days ago were licensed and the police have started a probe to check its veracity.

“Though in police records, they were licensed, nevertheless, we are yet to get the licence for these weapons,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chohan while adding that the police was still in the process of verifying it.

10 locations searched

  • Sleuths of ED confiscated over 2 kg of heroin besides approximately 14 kg of narcotic powder besides two rifles and three pistols during day-long search in a raid at the properties of three allegedly notorious drug peddlers on Friday.
  • The ED had conducted raids at 10 different locations including the residences of Sakattar Singh aka Laddi, Gajan Singh and Makhan Singh, their family members and associates at Sheron, Naushehra Pannuan and Bugha village in Tarn Taran

However, this has also raised a question mark as to how, a man facing cases of drug peddling managed to procure the licence for the weapons or why it was not cancelled when the cases were registered against him as per law.

Sleuths of ED confiscated over 2 kg of heroin besides approximately 14 kg of narcotic powder, two rifles and three pistols during day-long search at the properties of three allegedly notorious drug peddlers on Friday.

The ED had conducted raids at 10 different locations, including the residences of Sakattar Singh aka Laddi, Gajan Singh and Makhan Singh, their family members and associates at Sheron, Naushehra Pannuan and Bugha village in Tarn Taran. Their premises were searched under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA 2002)

The ED had seized heroin from the residence of Sakattar Singh and his family at Sheron village while 13.98 kg of narcotic substance was confiscated from his shop, M/s Baba Sidana Trading Company at Naushera Pannuan. The contraband was later handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

A rifle and two pistols were seized from the house of Sakattar Singh and a rifle and a pistol along with bullets was recovered from the residence of his brother Makhan Singh.

The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA 2002) following an investigation into the dealings of Hardev Singh alias Rambo, son of Makhan Singh and his alleged associates, who was nabbed by the police in 2018 with 4 kg of heroin. He was currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. He has cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act registered against him at various police stations.

Senior Superintendent of police Chohan said the probe would also look into how they managed to get the licence for the weapons.

