ED raids Tarn Taran Cong leader’s home

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the residence of Lakhwinder Singh, a prominent rice trader and president of the Congress Party’s city unit in Tarn Taran.

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The ED team arrived early in the morning at Singh’s house on Khalsapur Road. Since then, no outsiders have been allowed to enter the premises, nor have family members been permitted to leave. The area remains tense, with reports suggesting that the raid is linked to Singh’s business activities. District authorities, however, have declined to comment.

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Lakhwinder Singh is a local Congress leader and influential businessman. His father, Sardar Singh Pagal, was a respected columnist whose weekly articles were published by a newspaper group in Jalandhar.

At the time of filing this report, the ED team was still inside the residence.