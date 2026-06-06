icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / ED raids Tarn Taran Cong leader’s home

ED raids Tarn Taran Cong leader’s home

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 03:47 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the residence of Lakhwinder Singh, a prominent rice trader and president of the Congress Party’s city unit in Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

The ED team arrived early in the morning at Singh’s house on Khalsapur Road. Since then, no outsiders have been allowed to enter the premises, nor have family members been permitted to leave. The area remains tense, with reports suggesting that the raid is linked to Singh’s business activities. District authorities, however, have declined to comment.

Advertisement

Lakhwinder Singh is a local Congress leader and influential businessman. His father, Sardar Singh Pagal, was a respected columnist whose weekly articles were published by a newspaper group in Jalandhar.

At the time of filing this report, the ED team was still inside the residence.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts