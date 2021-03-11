Education Department official visits schools in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, May 31
Paramjit Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary), visited a number of government elementary schools of the district regarding ‘Library Langar’, in which students and their parents are issued maximum books to read for free. The education officer, while visiting Government Elementary School, Pandori Takhat Mal, GES Lalu Ghuman and others, appealed to students to prefer reading extra books instead of indulging in their mobile phones. He asked parents to read books with their kids during summer vacations.
