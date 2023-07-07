Education Department staff go on strike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 6

The normal functioning of the state education department was paralysed on Thursday when the ministerial employees working under the Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan went on ‘pen-down strike’ for an indefinite period in the district. The call was given by the Sarav (Samagra) Siksha Abhiyan/Mid-day Meal Dafatri Karamchari Union, Punjab. Harpreet Singh, Mandeep and Varinder Kumari, district leaders of the union said that the agitating employees were demanding the regularising of their services with full scale pay and other benefits at par with the regular employees, including pension benefits.

The leaders said that the ministerial staff of the district office and that of different block offices were observing a pen-down strike en masse. The leaders sharply condemned the deduction of Rs 5,000 per month from their salary. The union leaders demanded restoration of increase in their annual salary and described as a bundle of lies the claim of CM Bhagwant Mann the regularisation of services of 8,736 teachers who were working on a temporary basis.