Education, employment gap should be bridged

India stands at an exciting crossroads. Digitisation has opened unprecedented opportunities, start-ups are flourishing, and the country is increasingly confident of its place in the world. Yet, beneath this optimism lies a troubling question: Are we preparing our young people for the world they are actually entering?

The disconnect between education and employability is no longer merely a gap, in many cases, it is an abyss. We continue to teach much as we did decades ago, even as workplaces increasingly demand critical thinking,

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collaboration, adaptability, empathy, problem-solving and technological fluency.

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The answer, however, cannot simply be to add another skill to an already crowded curriculum. Character must return to the centre of education. Children need honesty, kindness, humility, responsibility and civic sense as much as they need coding or artificial intelligence. At the primary level, learning should embrace play, physical development, teamwork, simple responsibilities and hands-on experiences. Technology should complement childhood, not replace it.

By middle school, students should be exposed to a world beyond textbooks through internships, interactions with professionals, workplace visits and conversations with practitioners. Short internships in Classes VII to X, followed by meaningful three-to-six-month industry exposure during higher education, could help young people make informed career choices rather than undertake expensive experiments.

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Government initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) and Start-up India provide a framework for this transformation. But policy succeeds only when society takes ownership of its implementation. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can also play a much larger role in funding internships, mentorship programmes and experiential learning.

Above all, we must value the people who shape young minds. A good teacher can influence hundreds of lives; the wrong appointment can squander the same opportunity. Teacher selection, training and accountability therefore deserve as much attention as curriculum reform.

Perhaps the most important reform, however, is cultural. Every professional, entrepreneur and senior citizen can contribute an hour a week to mentoring a young person. Such small but consistent interventions can expose students to real-world experiences, broaden their horizons and help them develop confidence.

The responsibility for shaping the future of the coming generations and, ultimately, of society and the nation rests heavily on senior members of society, policymakers and thought leaders. They must not only serve as role models but also remain accountable for the direction in which the future unfolds.

India’s young people do not need an education system that merely prepares them to pass examinations. They need one that prepares them to navigate life, work, responsibility and an uncertain future with competence and character.