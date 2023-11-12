Education institutions celebrate Diwali with religious fervour

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 11

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on Saturday. The day commenced with a special morning assembly, wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the festival and the relevance of eco-friendly celebrations. Principal Ranjit Bhatia said in the inter-house rangoli competition, Ranjit House secured the first position, Banda Singh Bahadur House and Nalwa House secured the second position, while Attari House bagged the third position.

Sukhwinder Kaur, president, Mata Sahib Kaur Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, on the occasion stressed to opt green Diwali to save the environment. The students also conducted a ‘Say No to Crackers’ campaign to raise pollution awareness. Various activities such as thali and diya decoration, wall hanging making, card and poster making were organised throughout the day. The winners were awarded prizes.

The day was also celebrated with enthusiasm in Mamta Niketan Convent School, Tarn Taran. School principal Gurcharan Kaur in her address delivered the message of brotherhood as Diwali is a festival of all communities. Certificates of appreciation were distributed to the students who excelled in rangoli and chart-making competitions.

The students of Shah Harbans Singh International Public School, Rani Walah, pledged to say no to crackers and yes to a pollution-free environment. The rangoli made by the students added the perfect setting to the festivity. The winners were congratulated and appreciated by the management and the principal of the school for showcasing their creativity.

Dashmesh Parivar International School, Aima Kalan, also celebrated the festival. Jaswant Singh Khalsa, chairman of the school managing committee, delivered a message of clean, safe and bright Diwali for all. He stressed upon the fact that the earth is facing numerous environmental challenges and as young minds who will inherit this planet, our students hold the power to make a significant difference.

