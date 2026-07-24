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Home / Amritsar / Education officer, 3 clerks booked for fraud

Education officer, 3 clerks booked for fraud

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Days after the Education Department suspended a Block Primary Education Officer (BEPO) and three clerks over alleged financial embezzlement and irregularities, the Civil Lines police have booked the four on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

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The police said a case under Sections 316(5), 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against them following a preliminary inquiry based on a formal complaint lodged by District Education Officer (Elementary) Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu.

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Those booked are Block Primary Education Officer Yashpal and three clerks — Sukhdev Singh, Gurbinder Singh and Gursewak Singh. Sukhdev Singh and Gurbinder Singh were posted at Majitha, while Gursewak Singh was posted at the Block Primary Education Officer’s office.

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Their names surfaced during the department’s inquiry into alleged financial embezzlement and irregularities in salary, provident fund and leave encashment bills.

Yashpal had served as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer for the Majitha-1, Majitha-2, Rayya-1, Rayya-2 and Amritsar-4 blocks. Department sources said he had earlier been suspended in 2023 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the purchase of school uniforms before later rejoining service. The four officials were suspended earlier this month, while the department forwarded a complaint to the Amritsar Police Commissioner seeking registration of an FIR against them. The department also directed the District Education Officer to send a copy of the FIR to the Punjab Government immediately after its registration.

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