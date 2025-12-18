Educational contests held at school

School-level educational competitions were organised at the Government Elementary School, Tharu, in which besides the students of the host school, the students of nearby GESs also participated.

Advertisement

There were competitions in handwriting in Punjabi, English and Hindi besides quiz and other activities. Gurdeep Singh, Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Noordi, in his address, advised the students to take part in educational competitions to develop their mental level.

Advertisement

Sonia of Kot Dharam Chand Khurd village, Germandeep Kaur of Kajikot village, Anmol of Johal Raju Singh village, Sukhpreet Kaur Kot Dharam Chand Khurd, Harleen Kaur of Johal Raju Singh, Simran Kaur of Kajikot village, Gurshan Singh of Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village, Jasmeet Kaur of Kot Dharm Chand Khurd and Ekamjit Kaur of Khara were among those awarded prizes for their remarkable performance. School head Gurlavdeep Singh presented a vote of thanks.