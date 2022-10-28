Educational tours for students

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 27

Educational tours were arranged by Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), at three different locations for the students. Satish Kumar Duggal, director of the school management, said on Thursday that the first tour was for Fun Island and Water Park Amusement (Ferozepur). Another tour went to Wonder Land Amusement (Jalandhar) which was for girls only. The third tour visited Bombay Picnic Spot in Himachal Pradesh.