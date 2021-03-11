Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Amritsar

Amritsar: Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated in the city with enthusiasm, though it was a bit low-key affair than usual. People of all religions joined the Muslim community at Jama Masjid, Hall Bazaar, to mark the festivities. Devotees participated in the ‘namaz’ (prayer) and hugged each other. Maulana Hamid Hasan Kasmi greeted and addressed the gathering. The city has approximately 2 lakh Muslim population. The second major mosque of the city at Sultanwind Road was also decked up as traditional seviyan (semolina dessert) was served with sherbat after offering prayers. A large number of migrants from the Muslim community also gathered at Sultanwind and Hall Gate to be a part of Eid celebrations. Several Eid delicacies, including rose petals-infused seviyan kheer and sherbat, was served to local traders and shopkeepers at Hall Gate. Continuing with the tradition, the Border Security Force also celebrated the festival by exchanging sweets and greetings with Pakistan rangers at the Joint Check Post at Attari-Wagah border. The tradition of exchanging sweets along the border was unilaterally stopped by Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. But later, in 2021, it was resumed by the security forces of both countries. TNS
