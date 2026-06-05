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Home / Amritsar / Eight dairy samples fail quality tests

Eight dairy samples fail quality tests

Two declared unsafe for human consumption

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:41 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Officials inspect milk samples collected from dairies across Amritsar on Thursday.
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In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Food Safety Department has initiated legal action against several dairies in Amritsar after eight out of 12 samples of milk and milk products collected from different dairies last month failed quality tests.
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A team led by Assistant Commissioner Food Dr GS Pannu had collected 12 samples from various dairies in the city on May 21. The samples were sent to the Food Laboratory at Kharar for testing.

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According to the test reports, two samples were found unsafe for consumption, while six were declared substandard. Only four samples met the prescribed quality standards.

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Dr Pannu said two samples of paneer were collected from Gill Dairy at Adda Gaunsabad on Ram Tirath Road. One of these was found unsafe and the other substandard. A milk sample from Guru Nanak Dairy, Ram Tirath Road and Putlighar was also found substandard.

Similarly, one paneer sample and one milk sample, collected from Guru Dairy, Putlighar, failed the quality test and were declared substandard. A curd sample from Sharma Dairy, Putlighar and a paneer sample from Chhabra Dairy, Putlighar, were also found substandard.

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The department also found a paneer sample collected from Dhillon Dairy near India Gate unsafe for human consumption.

Dr Pannu said legal proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, had been started against all defaulting dairies. He stressed that public health remains the department’s priority and warned that adulteration in food items would not be tolerated at any cost.

He urged consumers to buy food products only from clean and reliable sources. Dr Pannu added that such sampling drives would continue to ensure the availability of safe and quality food products to the public.

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