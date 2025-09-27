DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Elaborate security plan in place for Dasehra festivities

Elaborate security plan in place for Dasehra festivities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A craftsman puts finishing touches on the effigy of demon king Ravan ahead of Dasehra festival in the city on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

With the festival season picking up, the Amritsar Police have tightened security arrangements for Ramlila and Dasehra celebrations across the city.

Advertisement

A high-level meeting was convened on Thursday with various Dasehra committees and Ramlila organisers at the Police Lines under the chairmanship of Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, DCP (City) Jagjit Singh Walia, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other senior officials.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the police chief directed the organising committees to ensure proper lighting, CCTV cameras, fire-fighting equipment, barricades and regulated entry/exit routes at all venues. Committees have also been asked to deploy volunteers in a distinct dress code and remain vigilant. Any mischievous activity must be reported to police officials immediately, he told them.

Given that thousands of people attend Ramlila and Dasehra festivities every year, the Police Commissioner said that comprehensive security measures have been put in place. He said senior officers were directed to supervise all security arrangements, while additional police personnel have been deployed at sensitive points across all three zones.

Advertisement

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with police, avoid creating chaos, use only designated parking and follow the marked routes inside the grounds.

“People should remain disciplined so that children, women and the elderly do not face any inconvenience.

Anyone found indulging in hooliganism will face legal action,” he warned.

The police have also asked residents to stay alert and report any suspicious person or unattended object to on-duty officers or on helpline numbers 112 and 97811-30666. “The city police is committed to ensuring safety and security of the public and will remain on duty round-the-clock,” Bhullar said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts