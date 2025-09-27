Elaborate security plan in place for Dasehra festivities

With the festival season picking up, the Amritsar Police have tightened security arrangements for Ramlila and Dasehra celebrations across the city.

A high-level meeting was convened on Thursday with various Dasehra committees and Ramlila organisers at the Police Lines under the chairmanship of Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, DCP (City) Jagjit Singh Walia, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the police chief directed the organising committees to ensure proper lighting, CCTV cameras, fire-fighting equipment, barricades and regulated entry/exit routes at all venues. Committees have also been asked to deploy volunteers in a distinct dress code and remain vigilant. Any mischievous activity must be reported to police officials immediately, he told them.

Given that thousands of people attend Ramlila and Dasehra festivities every year, the Police Commissioner said that comprehensive security measures have been put in place. He said senior officers were directed to supervise all security arrangements, while additional police personnel have been deployed at sensitive points across all three zones.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with police, avoid creating chaos, use only designated parking and follow the marked routes inside the grounds.

“People should remain disciplined so that children, women and the elderly do not face any inconvenience.

Anyone found indulging in hooliganism will face legal action,” he warned.

The police have also asked residents to stay alert and report any suspicious person or unattended object to on-duty officers or on helpline numbers 112 and 97811-30666. “The city police is committed to ensuring safety and security of the public and will remain on duty round-the-clock,” Bhullar said.