Elderly crushed to death under bus in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 30

An elderly person was crushed to death by a PRTC bus on National Highway No. 54 near Thathian Mahanta village on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Natha Singh (74) of Jhamka Kalan village. ASI Paramjit Singh said a case had been registered. The accused driver has been identified as Harmander Singh.