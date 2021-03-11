Elderly man ends life over refusal to meet his grandson

Amritsar, June 2
An elderly man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Patti Sohal in Verka area here. The incident occurred on Monday while he dies at a private hospital on Tuesday.
A complaint was lodged with Verka police on Wednesday following which a case was registered against three persons though no arrest has been made so far.
The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh (70). He was upset due to a matrimonial dispute of his son Manpreet Singh. In his complaint to the police, Manpreet stated that his in-laws were not allowing Paramjit Singh to meet his grandson Mehtab Hundal.
Among those booked included Manpreet’s wife Sarabjit Kaur, her father Sukhdev Singh and brother Gurmeet Singh, all residents of Dhuri in Sangrur district.
