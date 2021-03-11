Elderly man found murdered in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

A 62-year-old man was found murdered in Naraingarh village falling under Tarsikka police station here yesterday. Harbans Singh had retired as Class-IV employee from the mini-secretariat around two years ago and was currently working from house as a tailor.

As investigations are still on, we have registered a case against unidentified persons for now. — SI Balraj Singh, IO, SHO, Tarsikka police station

The police took the body of the deceased in custody and handed it over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Sunday.

The family members and the police suspect the involvement of deceased’s elder son behind his killing, but for now, cops have booked an unidentified person for murder.

“As investigations are still under progress, we have registered a case against unidentified persons for now,” said Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh, Investigating Officer, and SHO, Tarsikka police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Harbans Singh’s elder son was hooked to drugs and he allegedly sold his sewing machine for money for his addiction. Ramandeep Singh, younger son of the deceased, told the police that on Friday evening, his elder brother Satnam Singh went to the market and called his wife Maninder Kaur asking her to send his father to Jandiala Guru’s market to get his sewing machine back. He said Harbans went to the market around 9 pm. Later, around 11 pm, he again called and said that they’ve had dinner and there was no need to cook for them. After this, the mobile phones of both of them went off and they did not return home. He said on Saturday, Harbans Singh’s body was found near the railway lines in Naraingarh village, while Satnam had also not arrived home.

Balraj Singh said there was no injury marks on the body of the deceased. Autopsy was done to ascertain the cause behind his death. He said investigations were also on to locate Satnam Singh as his interrogation would lead to the truth.