A 75-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while returning home in Amritsar's Islamabad area late on Saturday night.

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The deceased, Gurdeep Singh, was a resident of Gali Chowkiya Wali under the Islamabad police station limits.

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According to local residents, Gurdeep had returned home after work at a cloth shop in Tahli Sahib Market. After dinner, he went to visit an ailing relative living in the adjoining lane. While walking back home around 10.30 pm, he was allegedly attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the street.

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The footage purportedly shows the dogs surrounding the elderly man and knocking him to the ground as he tried to escape. They then repeatedly bit and mauled him. Despite his cries for help, no one came to his rescue immediately, as most residents had their doors and windows shut and air conditioners running due to the hot weather.

Passers-by later found Gurdeep critically injured and alerted his family. However, by the time his relatives reached the spot, he had succumbed to his injuries.

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The family has declined to initiate any police action and has also refused to speak to the media.

Gurdeep is survived by his wife, Sarabjit Kaur, a son Harjot Singh, and two married daughters.

The incident has left residents shaken, with many demanding urgent measures to control the stray dog population and prevent similar tragedies.