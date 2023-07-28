Elderly retired govt woman teacher murdered in Ajnala

Amritsar, July 27
An elderly retired woman teacher was killed by some unidentified person at her residence in Ajnala in broad daylight here on Thursday. The victim, Bimla Sharma (80), was alone at home when the incident took place.
The police said prime facie looting seemed to be the prime motive behind the incident, though further investigations were still in progress. Senior police officials, including DIG Narinder Bhargav and Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh, also visited the spot.
Devidayal Sharma, husband of the victim, said he had gone to the temple to attend bhog of a neighbourer around 1pm. She was alone at home. He said when he returned around 2.15pm, he found Bimla lying in a pool of blood. Devidayal was also a retired. His four children were married and settled in Chandigarh and Amritsar. The couple lived alone in their house in Ajnala.
Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police received information around 2.30pm in this regard and immediately senior police officials reached the spot.
“Prime facie, robbery seems to be the objective behind the murder. The victim’s throat was slit. Forensic teams have visited the spot and collected evidence from the spot. Further technical investigations were underway and CCTVs in the area were being analyzed for finding clues about the perpetrators,” said Sahota, adding that insider hand could not be ruled out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...
Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight
The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...