Elderly retired govt woman teacher murdered in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 27

An elderly retired woman teacher was killed by some unidentified person at her residence in Ajnala in broad daylight here on Thursday. The victim, Bimla Sharma (80), was alone at home when the incident took place.

The police said prime facie looting seemed to be the prime motive behind the incident, though further investigations were still in progress. Senior police officials, including DIG Narinder Bhargav and Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh, also visited the spot.

Devidayal Sharma, husband of the victim, said he had gone to the temple to attend bhog of a neighbourer around 1pm. She was alone at home. He said when he returned around 2.15pm, he found Bimla lying in a pool of blood. Devidayal was also a retired. His four children were married and settled in Chandigarh and Amritsar. The couple lived alone in their house in Ajnala.

Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police received information around 2.30pm in this regard and immediately senior police officials reached the spot.

“Prime facie, robbery seems to be the objective behind the murder. The victim’s throat was slit. Forensic teams have visited the spot and collected evidence from the spot. Further technical investigations were underway and CCTVs in the area were being analyzed for finding clues about the perpetrators,” said Sahota, adding that insider hand could not be ruled out.