Elderly woman killed, Ludhiana man held

Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:51 AM May 02, 2025 IST
Hundreds of employees of the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, gathered on Thursday to mark the International Labour Day with a strong show of unity and resistance against what they called anti-labour and pro-corporate policies of the Central Government. Organised by the RCF Employees Union, the event paid tribute to the martyrs of the Chicago labour movement and renewed calls for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The ceremony began with the hoisting of flag by retired RCF employees, followed by slogans honouring the legacy of Chicago martyrs. The union leaders and workers alike used the occasion to voice concerns about the increasing trend of outsourcing within RCF, terming it a direct threat to the rights of regular employees.

Amrik Singh, president of the RCF Employees Union and national joint secretary of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), issued a stern warning to the administration, demanding immediate action to halt outsourcing and restoration of the OPS.

Comrade Kawaljit Singh, state president of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Chandigarh, slammed the government’s privatisation drive, calling it detrimental to the nation’s interest and the working class.

He appealed to young workers to take leadership roles in labour organisations and urged vigilance against forces attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines.

