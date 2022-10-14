Elderly woman killed over monetary dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

An elderly woman was allegedly killed over some monetary dispute in Shahoora village falling under the Lopoke police station here on Thursday. The police reached the spot and registered a case following a preliminary probe. Mantej Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said investigations were underway and efforts were on to nab the suspect.

The deceased was identified as Parkash Kaur. Raj Kaur, daughter-in-law of the victim, told the police that during the marriage of her brother-in-law Rangu Singh, Amrik Singh and Pargat Singh of the village had lent them Rs 1,500, out of which they had repaid Rs 1,000 to them. He said Amrik Singh was demanding the remaining amount of Rs 500.

She said today Amrik Singh along with some other persons came to their house and started a quarrel over the issue. She said the accused allegedly thrashed her leaving her injured. She became unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Following the information, Lopoke police reached the spot and started a probe. Mantej Singh said a case was being registered after recording the statement of the victim’s family.