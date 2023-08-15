Electrical traders worried over hike in input cost of products

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Members of the Electrical Traders Association expressed concern over the rise in prices of their products after escalation in the rates of metal and other raw materials used in the manufacturing of these items.

They expressed their concern during the general body meeting held here last night.

Balbir Bhasin, president of the association, said in the post Covid-19 period, electrical products like wires, cables, switches, MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) and other items recorded a 40 per cent rise in their prices.

He said there was no negative impact on the flow of customers as such but their budget increased considerably.

Ashwani Sharma, general secretary of the association, said there were about 140 wholesalers and thousands of retailers of electrical goods who were associated with the trade in the district.

He informed that four persons who have been rendering remarkable service to society in various fields like education, environment, medical care and religious sphere were felicitated. Members of the Association also celebrated the 77th Independence Day.