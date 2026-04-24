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Home / Amritsar / Eligibility test for govt teachers to be held in Tarn Taran on Sunday

Eligibility test for govt teachers to be held in Tarn Taran on Sunday

Examination to be conducted in two shifts

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:29 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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All administrative preparations have been completed in Tarn Taran district for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath on Thursday said the exam would be conducted in two shifts (for PSTET-1 and PSTET-2) on Sunday, April 26.

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To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, two exam centres have been set up in Tarn Taran at Shri Guru Arjan Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Senior Secondary School of Eminence. Officials said around 841 aspirants would appear for PS TET-1, while 561 in-service teachers would write the PS TET-2.

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DEO Bath said the SP and DSP had been assigned duties to ensure the examination was conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.

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