DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Eliminating drugs from villages main demand before new Tarn Taran MLA

Eliminating drugs from villages main demand before new Tarn Taran MLA

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:47 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man shows his inked finger after voting in Tarn Taran.
Advertisement

The issue of drug abuse overshadowed all other concerns during the Tarn Taran Assembly byelection, with many voters expressing deep frustration over the open sale and consumption of narcotics in the region.

Advertisement

People arriving at polling booths said their foremost demand from the new representative was a concrete and sustained effort to eliminate drugs from their villages.

Advertisement

At several polling stations, residents openly shared their grievances, saying despite repeated promises by the successive governments, the ground reality had not changed.

Advertisement

Bachiter Singh from Kaironwal village said the problem had spread so deeply that many families were struggling to save their youth from addiction.

Another voter revealed the scale of the crisis in rural areas, saying that in their village, which has around 800 registered voters, more than 50 persons were drug addicts. “It is painful to see young men ruining their lives. We want a leader who will act firmly against those involved in the trade,” he said.

Advertisement

Davinder Singh Fatehpur, district organisational secretary of the SAD (Amritsar), alleged the present government had failed to fulfil its promise of eliminating drugs. Despite extensive campaigns, the drug network continues to operate openly in villages, he said. Local residents said the Tarn Taran region, bordering Pakistan, remained vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.

As the bypoll concluded, it was evident that for many voters, the fight against drugs was not just an election issue, but a demand for survival and dignity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts