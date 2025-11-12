Eliminating drugs from villages main demand before new Tarn Taran MLA

The issue of drug abuse overshadowed all other concerns during the Tarn Taran Assembly byelection, with many voters expressing deep frustration over the open sale and consumption of narcotics in the region.

People arriving at polling booths said their foremost demand from the new representative was a concrete and sustained effort to eliminate drugs from their villages.

At several polling stations, residents openly shared their grievances, saying despite repeated promises by the successive governments, the ground reality had not changed.

Bachiter Singh from Kaironwal village said the problem had spread so deeply that many families were struggling to save their youth from addiction.

Another voter revealed the scale of the crisis in rural areas, saying that in their village, which has around 800 registered voters, more than 50 persons were drug addicts. “It is painful to see young men ruining their lives. We want a leader who will act firmly against those involved in the trade,” he said.

Davinder Singh Fatehpur, district organisational secretary of the SAD (Amritsar), alleged the present government had failed to fulfil its promise of eliminating drugs. Despite extensive campaigns, the drug network continues to operate openly in villages, he said. Local residents said the Tarn Taran region, bordering Pakistan, remained vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.

As the bypoll concluded, it was evident that for many voters, the fight against drugs was not just an election issue, but a demand for survival and dignity.