Embezzlement case: Court refuses bail to prime accused

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Friday rejected the bail application of Ankit Kumar, a resident of Gokul Vihar, who was booked by the police in an alleged Rs 80 lakh fraud case.

Advocate Ravi Mahajan, representing the complainant Rohit Bhatia, a cloth trader, said that the Kotwali police had registered a case against Ankit in December last year. He added that Ankit had been working as a cashier and accountant for Bhatia, a resident of Race Course Road, since 2018.

The alleged fraud came to light when Bhatia reviewed his business accounts and noticed annual losses running into several lakhs. A detailed scrutiny of the records later revealed large-scale embezzlement.

Mahajan further stated that during a community-mediated settlement meeting, Ankit admitted to the wrongdoing and agreed in writing to repay the amount. He subsequently paid Rs 9.30 lakh and transferred a house valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh to the complainant. However, the accused later filed a court case against Bhatia.

Following this, Bhatia approached Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, after which an inquiry was conducted and a formal case was registered against the accused.

Harmanjeet Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused. He added that more individuals could be nominated as the investigation progresses and that further investigations are underway.