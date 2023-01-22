Emergency services would be strengthened: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The emergency medical services at government health institutions would be strengthene soon as part of the plan to rejuvenate health infrastructure in Punjab, said Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh during a visit to the city on Saturday. The minister also announced that the government would bring a rationalisation policy for the appointment of health staff at hospitals.

Dr Balbir Singh also visited the Government Medical College and Putlighar area from where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would launch the 400 new Aam Aadmi clinics on January 27. He claimed that over 10 lakh people in the state have already benefited from the existing clinics and opening of new clinics would further provide relief to the public.

“Emergency medical services are very crucial for saving the lives of patients. We would soon overhaul the emergency services. On the occasion, I would also appeal to all doctors working in the state to keep a first aid kit in their vehicles and use it in case of road accident or other emergency,” he said while adding that there is also a need for providing training to residents regarding basic life saving skills as CPR.

The minister said such a medical system would be developed where along with medicines patients get psychological support, physiotherapy and yoga training for living a healthy life. The minister also stated that drug de-addiction facilities can help drug addicts shun their habit and lead a better life.