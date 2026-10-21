Emotional Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Golden Temple

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan arrived in Amritsar on Tuesday to promote their upcoming film “Udta Teer”.

While offering prayers at the Golden Temple, Sara Ali Khan had a emotional breakdown, a common phenomenon observed at religious places. Later in the evening, the actors paid a visit to the Attari-Wagah border for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

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Fans there queued up to have a glimpse of the stars, who chose not to interact with the media.

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But the latter were seen exchanging a banter with officials at Attari.

Seeing the enthusiasm of fans, Ayushmann took to the stage, terming the trip a spiritual experience, giving clarity and a deep sense of truth.

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The visit comes ahead of the release of their upcoming film “Udta Teer”, scheduled to hit theatres on October 23. The film is a spy comedy that blends espionage, action and humour, with a storyline built around mistaken identity and a mission that takes an unexpected turn.

For the two actors, the trip offered an opportunity to seek blessings at one of holiest shrines and experience the charged atmosphere of the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border.