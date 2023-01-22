Employee turns out to be robbery mastermind, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

A day after the robbery at a goldsmith shop in Guru Bazaar area in the wee hours on Friday, the city police have arrested the mastermind behind the incident. He turned out to be the same employee from whom the robbers had looted the gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said the police recovered 123-gm gold sheets from his possession while raids were on to nab his accomplices who had ‘executed’ the crime. A total of 207-gm four gold sheets were looted in the incident, he added.

“The accused was identified as Shuzal Babbar, a resident of Chowk Manna area. He lives in the neighbourhood of shop owner Love Dhunna. Shuzal was arrested within hours of the incident. The absconders included Krishna of Boriya Wali Gali and Balbir Singh, alias Sonu, of Ram Bagh area,” he said.

Shuzal had been working in the shop for the past three years. He hatched a plan along with his friends Krishna and Balbir to rob the shop in the morning when the market is closed. He used to open the shop around 8am often.

A preliminary probe revealed that Krishna was standing near the stairs while Balbir went inside the shop located on the first floor of the building and looted the gold sheets. They had procured a toy pistol from a shop few days ago.

The police got suspicious of Shuzal when in the CCTV camera he was seen deleting a number from his mobile. The shop owner also identified the two suspects who used to come to meet Shuzal.

The case

Love Dhunna, owner of the shop, told the police that two armed robbers had decamped with four gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh after pointing a pistol at his employee. The incident, which occurred around 8am, was captured on the CCTV camera.