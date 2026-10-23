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Home / Amritsar / Employees defy orders, hold protest rally

Employees defy orders, hold protest rally

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Joint Coordination Committee, formed by government employees and pensioners under the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Joint Employees Forum, Punjab, held a massive district-level protest rally at Government Medical College, Amritsar, on the second day of its agitation.

Employees from various departments participated in the rally after taking collective leave, despite the state government having asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts to identify employees who had taken leave. Addressing the rally, state conveners Jarmanjit Singh Chhajjalwadi and Kuldeep Singh Bal, along with other members of the presidium, alleged that the present government was implementing anti-employee, anti-pensioner, anti-farmer, anti-labourer and anti-people policies at a faster pace than previous governments.

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They alleged that the Chief Minister was spending crores of rupees of public money on advertisements to project a false image of the government. They also accused him of failing to provide time for a meeting to resolve the employees’ and pensioners’ demands. They said the government had shown little seriousness towards these demands at the previous meeting as well.

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