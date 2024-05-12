Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Taking serious note of officials/employees who did not report for their poll duties, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Amritsar Ghanshyam Thori has given a last chance to hear them personally before taking legal and disciplinary action against them.

At a meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) told officials/employees of various departments, who had been appointed as PROs/APROs/Polling Officers to complete the election work, but did not report for their duty, that they could avail this opportunity.

At the meeting, Additional Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jyoti Bala told Assistant Returning Officers about the notice issued by the office of the District Election Officer which stated that employees could give their explanation regarding their absence from duty.

She said, “Despite multiple reminders, many officials/employees, have not appeared in response to the notice. Accordingly, one last chance has been given to these officials/employees to give explanation regarding their absence from poll duty on May 13 from 9 am to 5 pm at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, near Amritsar bus stand.”

She further said, “If any official/employee does not reach the specified date/place to explain his absence from duty, it will be understood that he/she does not want to give any answer in this regard. Based on this, further departmental and legal action as per law will be initiated against the official/employee concerned by the District Election Officer, Amritsar. Committees have been formed to hear officials/employees explanation.”

