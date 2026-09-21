DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Employees, pensioners gherao Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu’s house

Employees, pensioners gherao Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu’s house

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu.
Advertisement

The district unit of the Sajha Mulazam Manch and Pensioner Front on Sunday gheraoed the residence of Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

The protest, led by the organisation’s district general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa, was addressed by Gursewak Singh Sran, Jaspal Singh, Baldev Singh Kalla, Ashwani Kumar Saini, Ajit Singh Dhotian, Satinder Singh, Jassa Singh Kad Gill and others.

Advertisement

The speakers said besides seeking the removal of errors in pension disbursal, the organisation was demanding implementation of the old pension scheme and regularisation of contractual employees.

Advertisement

They said if their demands were not accepted,the organisation would hold an employees’ assembly in Chandigarh on September 30, followed by a state-level rally in Sangrur on October 10.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts