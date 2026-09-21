Employees, pensioners gherao Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu’s house

The district unit of the Sajha Mulazam Manch and Pensioner Front on Sunday gheraoed the residence of Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

The protest, led by the organisation’s district general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa, was addressed by Gursewak Singh Sran, Jaspal Singh, Baldev Singh Kalla, Ashwani Kumar Saini, Ajit Singh Dhotian, Satinder Singh, Jassa Singh Kad Gill and others.

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The speakers said besides seeking the removal of errors in pension disbursal, the organisation was demanding implementation of the old pension scheme and regularisation of contractual employees.

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They said if their demands were not accepted,the organisation would hold an employees’ assembly in Chandigarh on September 30, followed by a state-level rally in Sangrur on October 10.