Employees protest, seek old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

State Government employees recruited after 2004 under the banner of Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee Punjab seeking revival of the old pension scheme organised a protest march in Tarn Taran on Sunday. The employees decided to participate in the state-level rally to be organised in Dhuri, the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 28.

The call for yesterday’s rally was jointly given by the Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee Punjab and the Purani Pension Bahali Sanyukt Manch Bharat.

Kulwinder Singh, district convener, Sangharsh Committee, besides Prabhjot Singh and Jarnail Singh Patti, were among those who spoke on the occasion. The leaders slammed the state government for not clarifying the notification issued more than six months back at the time of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and other states on the revival of the old pension scheme. The leaders said that the notification issued was not complete in itself. The leaders said that the issue had assumed national dimensions and no political party could go against the wishes of the employees as it had already affected the results in some state elections.

During the protest march, the employees raised slogans against the state government for its dual role on the issue.

