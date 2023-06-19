Employees seek old pension scheme back, hike in wages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 18

A delegation of the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation led by Baljinder Singh Doblian, district president of the Federation, presented a charter of demands to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal here today. The leaders of the Federation expressed their resentment over their demands not being accepted.

The Federation laid stress on the revival of the old pension scheme, removing of anomalies in the Sixth State Pay Commission, increase in the honorarium of Asha worker, Anganwari workers and the mid-day meal workers. The employee leaders objected to the policy framed by the state government for regularising the services of temporary employees who were working on daily wages.

The Federation also demanded the release of DA instalments and an end to the Rs 200 monthly deduction from the salaries of employees. The Federation claimed that MLA Dr Sohal assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the state government. Devinder Singh, Romesh Kumar Shergill, Manjit Singh, Devinder Singh and other employee leaders accompanied the district president of the Federation to submit the charter of demands to the MLA.