Employment camp for jobless youth tomorrow

Amritsar, August 23
The district administration will organise an employment camp for the jobless youth here on August 25.
It will be held at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE). The Bureau’s Employment Officer Naresh Kumar said unemployed youth could get jobs with salaries ranging between Rs 14,000 and Rs 25,000 per month.
Private companies will hire persons for the posts of developer manager, business development officer, sales officer, assistant manager and others.
