Encroachment by shopkeepers, vendors worsens traffic congestion in Amritsar

Illegal encroachments along roadsides by construction material sellers, vehicle mechanics and shopkeepers have increasingly become a major cause of traffic congestion in the city, with several stretches of roads being reduced to narrow passages for motorists and pedestrians.

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An apt example of roadside encroachments is the highly bust stretch near the bus stand. While most of the congestion near Hussainpura Chowk is caused by auto-rickshaws and private buses waiting to pick passengers, the sellers of used motorbikes only add to the existing problem. Merely a hundred metres towards the bus stand, both sides of the roads are occupied all day along by auto-rickshaws waiting to pick and drop passengers.

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Another hundred metres towards Ram Talai and the roadsides are occupied by tandoor sellers and others shopkeepers. A little further on the road near Jahajgarh market, the roadside is being used by construction material sellers and motor mechanics.

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From building material dealers occupying road margins with sand, bricks, gravel and other material to mechanics carrying out vehicle repairs on public roads, encroachments have become a common sight in almost every part of the city. Shopkeepers too often extend their displays and business activities beyond their premises, leaving little space for the smooth movement of traffic.

The problem becomes particularly acute during peak hours when already busy roads struggle to accommodate the volume of vehicles. Encroached portions of roads force motorists to move into the main carriageway, resulting in bottlenecks, frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to pedestrians.

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Residents point out that roadside vehicle repair has an additional impact as damaged or under-repair vehicles remain parked for long periods, while mechanics use substantial portions of the road for carrying out repairs. Similarly, construction material dumped along roadsides not only occupies public space but can also create safety hazards for commuters.

What has raised questions among residents is the nature of the anti-encroachment action undertaken by the Municipal Corporation. The MC teams are frequently seen removing rehris and small roadside vendors, while more permanent and substantial encroachments by established businesses often remain untouched or return soon after the enforcement teams leave.

Residents have demanded that anti-encroachment drives be made comprehensive and impartial, irrespective of the size or nature of the establishment involved. “Strict action against those using public roads and footpaths for commercial activities and regular monitoring to prevent encroachments from resurfacing is the need of the hour,” said Jagjeevan Singh, a senior citizen.

Residents suggested that merely removing rehris cannot resolve the city’s encroachment problem when large stretches of roads continue to be occupied by construction material, repaired vehicles and commercial displays.

The residents have urged the Municipal Corporation and traffic police to conduct coordinated drives against all forms of encroachment and ensure that roads and footpaths remain available for their intended purpose.