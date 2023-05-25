Encroachment, illegal billboards removed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

In a major drive at Nehru Shopping Complex on the Lawrence road here today, a team of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) removed encroachment, including illegal billboards, by shopkeepers.

The team members stated that AIT chairman Ashok Talwar had earlier asked all shopkeepers to remove illegal display boards and other items kept in public spaces. The team covered two floors of the building and removed encroachments, including wooden counters, chairs and flower pots.

The AIT has also warned shopkeepers against encroaching upon the corridors or parking areas for commercial activities. Officials stated that shopkeepers should adhere to the advertisement policy of the government while installing display boards.

As per the policy, shopkeepers are required to use display boards not wider than three feet. However, a look at the display boards of the shops in the city would reveal that some of them have boards with more than 20 feet width.