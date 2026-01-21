Encroachments galore, dilapidated roads in Keshopur wetland

All roads leading to the wetland are in a dilapidated condition following which there has been a considerable drop in the number of eco-tourists visiting the area.

Advertisement

At some places, roads with a width of 18 feet have been reduced to just 10 feet.

Advertisement

Officials say almost all encroachments have been made by villagers close to local politicians. For the leaders, these people are their vote banks.

Advertisement

Upkeep of roads encircling the wetland is the responsibility of the PWD and the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, also known as the Punjab Mandi Board.

Officials of the administration are aware of the encroachments. However, they say they are not allowed by the political class to take action of any type against the violators. There are several instances of commercial establishments coming up on the Gurdaspur-Keshopur road.

Advertisement

There have been numerous occasions when villagers themselves collected money to repair roads leading to their village. This happens only when the government does not do its job on time.

Signboards informing eco-tourists of the way to reach the wetland, too, have disappeared. The Departments of Tourism and Wildlife are constantly at loggerheads with each other as far as maintaining the area is concerned. There have been instances of birdwatchers losing their way and ending up at distant places in the absence of proper signboards.