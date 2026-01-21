DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Encroachments galore, dilapidated roads in Keshopur wetland

Encroachments galore, dilapidated roads in Keshopur wetland

Considerable drop in number of eco-tourists visiting the area

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:13 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A signboard at the entry of the Keshopur wetland.
Advertisement

All roads leading to the wetland are in a dilapidated condition following which there has been a considerable drop in the number of eco-tourists visiting the area.

Advertisement

At some places, roads with a width of 18 feet have been reduced to just 10 feet.

Advertisement

Officials say almost all encroachments have been made by villagers close to local politicians. For the leaders, these people are their vote banks.

Advertisement

Upkeep of roads encircling the wetland is the responsibility of the PWD and the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, also known as the Punjab Mandi Board.

Officials of the administration are aware of the encroachments. However, they say they are not allowed by the political class to take action of any type against the violators. There are several instances of commercial establishments coming up on the Gurdaspur-Keshopur road.

Advertisement

There have been numerous occasions when villagers themselves collected money to repair roads leading to their village. This happens only when the government does not do its job on time.

Signboards informing eco-tourists of the way to reach the wetland, too, have disappeared. The Departments of Tourism and Wildlife are constantly at loggerheads with each other as far as maintaining the area is concerned. There have been instances of birdwatchers losing their way and ending up at distant places in the absence of proper signboards.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts