Encroachments galore in walled city markets

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 6

With the festival of lights two weeks away, markets in the walled city, especially around the Golden Temple, are witnessing a large number of fresh encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers. However, the estate wing of the MC visits these markets and seizes goods displayed on the roadside, but soon after their departure the markets again witness encroachments.

Haphazardly parked vehicles and vendors add to the woes of visitors. Besides, more than one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple every day. A large number of rural people visit the adjoining markets for shopping. As the wedding season is around the corner, the number of visitors is increasing in the Katra Jaimal Singh and nearby markets.

e-rickshaws in narrow markets, such as Guru Bazar, Bazaar Mai Sevan and Guru Ke Mehal, also lead to traffic jams. Unplanned illegal parking near Jallianwala Bagh, Katra Ahluwalia and Galiara around the Golden Temple also creates a mess. Vendors at the Brahm Buta market even encroach the road in the evening. As there is no checking by MC officials in the late evening, vendors do not even leave passage for two wheelers.

“With the change in weather conditions, the number of devotees has increased. The roads leading to the Golden Temple is encroached by shopkeepers and vendors. Devotees face inconvenience due to regular traffic jams around the Golden Temple. The MC and traffic police should take strict action against the violators,” said Baba Ram Singh, a resident of Taran Tarn Road.

The civic body had removed encroachments from the Heritage Street in the past and faced an agitation by vendors and encroachers. With the start of the festival season, now the estate wing of the MC has to keep a regular check on the encroachers.

Estate officer Dharminderjit Singh stated that they were going to initiate an anti-encroachment drive in the walled city soon.