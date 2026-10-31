Encroachments galore: Politics forays into historic Ram Bagh

The historic Ram Bagh, also known as Company Bagh, is in news over unauthorised constructions and encroachments, with questions being raised over the role of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) and the Municipal Corporation in protecting the heritage site.

The garden, which served as the summer capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), while the Municipal Corporation is its custodian. However, allegations have surfaced that the Improvement Trust has been undertaking construction and repair work inside the complex without obtaining the necessary permissions or taking the civic body in the loop.

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Recently, the ASI asked the Municipal Corporation to remove constructions allegedly carried out by the improvement trust and also lodged a complaint, seeking registration of a case against an engineer of the trust.

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The issue of encroachments at Ram Bagh is not new. The historic garden houses three illegal elite clubs and nearly a dozen private enclosures, where people gather for various recreational and sporting activities. These include tennis, skating, volleyball, basketball, open gyms and traditional akharas. Allegations are that such private enclosures have been developed under political patronage in violation of the heritage protection norms.

Although the ASI played its part by issuing notices and letters over the alleged violations, the Municipal Corporation has failed to keep a check and curb such activities. The AIT has also been accused of carrying out construction and repair work at these enclosures without the required permissions.

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Earlier, a children's park and several other structures had also come up inside the garden. During the previous SAD-BJP government, former minister and leader Anil Joshi facilitated the development of parking areas across a large portion of the garden. These parking spaces are being used by nearby private commercial establishments. Local MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had earlier raised objections when the children's park was leased out. However, he has not reacted to the latest encroachments in the garden.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said neither the trust nor any other department had obtained an NOC from the Municipal Corporation for the recent constructions.

"I will investigate the matter and remove all illegal constructions found there," he said.

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Karamjit Singh Rintu, however, denied that the trust had undertaken any fresh construction. He said funds had only been released for repairs, claiming that the AIT had not installed the tubewell either.

Taking a political dig, Rintu alleged that the ASI was acting at the behest of the BJP to stop public welfare works being undertaken by the trust. He questioned why the agency had failed to remove several encroachments that had existed for years. He also pointed to garbage accumulation and the presence of vendors at various places in the garden, questioning the maintenance of the protected site.

When contacted, Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said the matter had not come to his notice. He said he would investigate the issue and take appropriate action accordingly.