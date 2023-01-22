Encroachments near Golden Temple corridor removed

Amritsar, January 21
The Amritsar Development Authority undertook the task of removing encroachments from the Golden Temple corridor as the administration paced up development works ahead of G20 Summit hosting. Team of officials under the orders of the Amritsar Development Authority Chief Manager, Deep Sikha Sharma, carried out drive to remove encroachment. XEN Gurpreet Singh said the development work around the the corridor of Darbar Sahib has begun and that priority has been given to the corridor for the convenience of the Sangat. “This is the busiest route in the walled city as lakhs of pilgrims come daily from this route and face traffic congestion and inconvenience as road is blocked due to illegal encroachments. So, we have begun drive against encroachment to ensure a hassle-free route for devotees.”
He said the teams have been continuously deployed for this work and till this corridor is not cleared of encroachment, the drive will continue.
Similar drives against illegal encroachments have also been initiated at several other commercial routes and roads leading to important tourist spots. While the intent might be right, the authorities have failed to ensure long-term solution against this issue as after a few days these encroachers are back, especially rapidly mushrooming street vendors.
