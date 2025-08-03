Encroachments plague city roads, residents call for zero tolerance

Despite the Municipal Corporation’s recent efforts to remove encroachments, many roads in the city continue to be misused by shopkeepers and residents feel that there is a need for persistent efforts to make the roads and roadsides free of all illegal occupants.

The roads in Putlighar and Hall Gate area are particularly affected, with vendors and traders occupying large portions of the roads, causing congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles. The situation highlights the need for more effective enforcement of regulations and sustained efforts to maintain the city’s infrastructure.

The misuse of roadsides for displaying goods, setting up unauthorised stalls and parking vehicles has become a perennial issue, with many traders seemingly undeterred by the Municipal Corporation’s drive to remove encroachments. The overflowing goods and stalls on the roads not only cause congestion but also become an eyesore, affecting the aesthetic appeal of the area.

Residents and commuters have expressed frustration over the situation, citing difficulties in navigating the crowded streets and concerns about safety. “It is good that the civic body has now initiated a drive. But this should be made a continuous process. As soon as an encroachment is spotted, it should be removed, and action should be taken against the encroacher,” suggested Balbir Singh, a senior citizen.

Singh also emphasised the need to check the policy of “pick and choose” often adopted by executing officials while removing encroachments.

“There should be no favoritism or bias in enforcing the law. All encroachments should be dealt with equally, regardless of the person or business involved,” he added.

Many residents echo the sentiments, calling for a more sustained and equitable approach to addressing the issue of encroachments in the city. The Municipal Corporation’s efforts to remove encroachments are seen as a step in the right direction, but residents believe that more needs to be done to ensure that the city’s roads and public spaces are accessible and safe for everyone.