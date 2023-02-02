Encroachments razed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

The Municipal Corporation removed illegal encroachments under the elevated road from bus stand to the Mall of Amritsar. The team of the estate wing led by Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh stated that the drive has been started on the directions of Local Governments Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi. The Local Governments Minister ordered the removal of encroachments under the elevated road during a recent meeting. The team also removed the encroachment from Heritage Street and seized the goods today.