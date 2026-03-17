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Home / Amritsar / Encroachments removed from key Amritsar areas

Encroachments removed from key Amritsar areas

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:09 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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MC Estate Wing workers remove encroachments in Amritsar.
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In a bid to remove encroachments and ease traffic congestion, the municipal corporation launched a special anti-encroachment drive across key stretches of Amritsar, covering Ranjit Avenue, Ram Talai Mandir, and extending up to the Mall Road.

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During the drive, civic teams removed illegally set up rehri-phadi vendors and temporary structures occupying footpaths and roadside spaces. Goods displayed by shopkeepers on roads and pavements were also cleared, providing relief to pedestrians and commuters.

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Officials said that in recent weeks, encroachments on footpaths in these areas had increased significantly, with vendors and shopkeepers extending their businesses onto public spaces. This not only obstructed pedestrian movement but also led to frequent traffic congestion on busy stretches.

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Acting on complaints, an MC team carried out on-the-spot action and ensured the removal of encroachments. The drive was conducted under the supervision of MC Secretary Sushant Bhatia.

During the operation, officials also issued warnings to violators, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone found encroaching on footpaths or roads in the future. A similar drive was conducted on Monday near Guru Nanak Dev University, covering the UT Market and Mall Road areas, where several rehri carts were seized.

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Speaking on the issue, Sushant Bhatia said the civic body is conducting continuous drives under the directions of the MC Commissioner to maintain cleanliness and ensure an orderly urban environment. He emphasised that footpaths are meant exclusively for pedestrians and encroaching upon them is a violation of rules.

He also appealed to shopkeepers and street vendors to adhere to regulations and refrain from occupying public spaces so that the city’s civic order and traffic flow can be maintained effectively.

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