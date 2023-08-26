Encroachments removed from old Sabji Mandi land

Amritsar, August 25
The Estate Wing of the municipal corporation removed illegal encroachments from vacant land of the old Sabji Mandi outside the Hall Gate here on Friday. The Estate Officer, Sushant Bhatia, said a number of illegal encroachments had emerged on old Sabji Mandi land. Some persons had been running their businesses from here for the past few months. The MC had asked them to leave the spot, but they didn’t comply with the order.
On the orders of MC Commissioner Rahul, a team of the estate department, including Inspector Aman Kumar, Junior Assistant Arun Sahjpal and field staff along with the corporation Police, removed the encroachments from the government land.
The MC team confiscated goods of vendors and vends. Sushant Bhatia said after the completion of the investigation, legal action would be taken against those encroaching on the land. The estate department team removed encroachments from different areas of the city and confiscated the goods too.
