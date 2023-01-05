Encroachments removed in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 4
The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) conducted a partial anti-encroachment drive in the Nehru Shopping Complex wherein food joints have encroached upon the parking space for their customers, leading to traffic chaos on the main Lawrence Road here on Wednesday afternoon. AIT staff seized tables, chairs and boards of three food joints.
The AIT had allotted small booths to the vendors and tea stalls at the Novelty Chowk corner. Tea sellers had encroached the corridor of the complex illegally in the past. Another restaurant, Ghoomer, had grabbed the corridor with wooden and glass frame.
During the Congress regime, the AIT Chairman allegedly allotted a kiosk of Verka to a local resident. All restaurants, tea stalls and kiosks owners had illegally installed seating arrangement in the parking space.
