Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

Amritsar, October 7

Ward No. 62 comprises Brahm Buta Market, Ramsar Bazaar, Ramgarh Gate, Pragdas Chowk and Moni Chowk alongside the Galiara around the Golden Temple. The area has rampant encroachments and witnesses regular traffic jams. Despite special efforts by the health wing of the municipal corporation (MC), littering and garbage heaps in Galiara and other major bazaars have become an eyesore.

The illegal construction of hotels and demolition of centuries-old-houses has created mess in localities around the Golden Temple.

There are some vacant plots in the area where houses have been demolished. These plots are being used to dump garbage by residents.

“The MC staff regularly visit the area and keeps a check on the sanitation condition as thousands of tourists stay here. The sanitation workers sweep a few roads twice in a day. There are many inns for devotees, who visit the Darbar Sahib. Most of them come on weekends. The sanitation workers do not collect garbage on Saturday and Sunday. The MC should make arrangements for waste collection on these two days. Though most streets are cemented, there are potholes on stretches that need urgent repairs,” said Darshan Singh, an area resident.

“Brahm Buta Market, Ramsar Bazaar and Pragdas Chowk are some of the busiest places in the walled city area. Ironically, a large number of vendors inconvenience residents here. The movement of e-rickshaws in streets has increased in the area. The residents face long traffic jams due to encroachments and plying of e-rickshaws,” said Hardeep Singh.

“The MC seems to be helpless when it comes to removing encroachments in ward as number of illegal vends is increasing with each passing day. Brahm Buta Market gets choked in the evening as a large number of illegal vendors do business there. There is illegal rehri market here that remains open till late night,” said Hardeep.

