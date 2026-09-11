End of road for BRTS corridor; 31 km network to be dismantled in Amritsar

A corridor is built and dismantled a decade later. The objective was to ease congestion then; the objective is to ease congestion now. Funny but strange!

With this, a whopping Rs 600 crore spent on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor by the SAD-BJP government in 2016, goes down the drain.

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The dismantling of the corridor started on Wednesday, with the stretch in front of Alpha One chosen for the initial work instead of the Golden Gate, where the corridor starts.

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The entire 31 km network will be razed in phases.

The corridor covers routes from the Golden Gate to Chheharta, Verka to Kacheri and the railway station to Crystal Chowk.

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The project was seen as a solution to the city’s traffic problem, with the authorities claiming that buses would arrive at stations every three minutes and ferry passengers to their respective destinations faster than auto-rickshaws. It was also expected to encourage people to leave their private vehicles at home and reduce the number of autos on city roads.

However, no such service ever started. Interestingly, the Municipal Corporation doesn’t have to spend a hefty amount on dismantling the structure.

Around 13 firms participated in the tender process and the contract was eventually awarded for just Rs 45,000. The contractor will get the material recovered during dismantling, but will have to level the entire stretch and bring it down to road level.

Once the corridor goes and the road is readied, a new central verge will be constructed in its place. Civic body officials said the cost of the central verge and its new design would be around Rs 7 crore.

Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla questioned the decision to scrap the BRTS project, saying if the government wanted to change the public transport system, an alternative arrangement should have been in place before scrapping the existing infrastructure. The plan to have new electric buses should have been communicated, said Aujla, demanding accountability, saying the project, initially estimated at around Rs 600 crore, cost the authorities nearly Rs 1,200 crore, as per claims.

He said the money belonged to taxpayers and those responsible for planning and subsequently scrapping such projects should be held accountable.